Snap: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 200.00% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $911,322,000 up by 62.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $857,390,000.

Outlook

Snap Sees Q1 Adj. EBITDA Loss $50M-$70M, Sales $720M-$740M vs $704.6M Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/snap/mediaframe/42779/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $60.52

52-week low: $7.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.23%

Company Overview

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The firm has approximately 158 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all of its revenue from advertising with 88% coming from the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.