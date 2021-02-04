Market Overview

World Wrestling Enter: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Shares of World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 79.49% over the past year to $0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $238,200,000 declined by 26.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $245,690,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1278679&tp_key=5afce1de54

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $60.00

52-week low: $29.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.51%

Company Description

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc develops and produces television programming, pay-per-view programming, and live wrestling events. The company also licenses branded consumer products.

 

