World Wrestling Enter: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 79.49% over the past year to $0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.30.
Revenue of $238,200,000 declined by 26.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $245,690,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 04, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1278679&tp_key=5afce1de54
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $60.00
52-week low: $29.10
Price action over last quarter: Up 48.51%
Company Description
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc develops and produces television programming, pay-per-view programming, and live wrestling events. The company also licenses branded consumer products.
