Recap: GoPro Q4 Earnings

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 44.29% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $357,772,000 declined by 32.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $373,600,000.

Outlook

GoPro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

GoPro hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gopro.com%2F&eventid=2947989&sessionid=1&key=F5B6B633B3E9FC325A13E08D79EACD70®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.19

52-week low: $2.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.28%

Company Profile

GoPro Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing and providing cameras, mounts, drones and appliances. The company outsources a part of manufacturing to third parties in China. The company sells products across the world through its direct sales channel, which generates over half of total revenue, and indirectly through its distribution channel. The company has presence, including in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with the Americas contributing over half of total revenue.