Recap: USA Truck Q4 Earnings

Shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 234.62% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $158,842,000 up by 27.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $145,650,000.

Guidance

USA Truck hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

USA Truck hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $12.85

Company's 52-week low was at $2.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.11%

Company Overview

USA Truck Inc provides transportation and logistics services. It reports two segments namely Trucking which consists of the company's truckload and freight service offerings and USAT Logistics which consist of the company's freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal service offerings. The company transports commodities throughout the United States and into and out of portions of Canada and Mexico. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Trucking segment.