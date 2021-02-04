Recap: Activision Blizzard Q4 Earnings

Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.63% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $1.18.

Revenue of $3,051,000,000 up by 12.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,830,000,000.

Outlook

Activision Blizzard Sees Q1 Adj. EPS ~$1.03, Net Sales ~$2.28B; CY21 Sees Adj. EPS $3.60, Net Sales $8.45B

Activision Blizzard Sees Q1 Net Bookings $1.75B; CY21 Net Bookings $8.45B

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rmv7yvpi

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $95.87

52-week low: $50.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.99%

Company Profile

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of largest PC video game publishers. The combined firm remains one of the world's largest video game publishers. Activision's impressive franchise portfolio includes World of Warcraft, which boasts more than $8 billion of lifetime sales, and Call of Duty, which has sold over 175 million copies across 14 titles over 12 years.