Recap: Open Text Q2 Earnings

Shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.10% over the past year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $855,644,000 higher by 10.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $814,840,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Open Text hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.opentext.com%2F&eventid=2948453&sessionid=1&key=83AE9B5CF1B2D82ABAEF468AA9DC08DD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $47.84

52-week low: $29.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.69%

Company Description

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada's University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.