Recap: CURO Group Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 75.00% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $202,078,000 declined by 33.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $200,090,000.

Guidance

CURO Group Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CURO Group Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.81

52-week low: $3.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 121.09%

Company Overview

CURO Group Holdings Corp is a consumer finance company. It offers a broad range of consumer finance products including unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans. The company also provides ancillary financial products including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance in the Canadian market, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The firm serves a wide range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The majority of its revenue is derived from the United States.