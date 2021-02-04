Market Overview

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

  1. Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) - P/E: 8.19
  2. Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) - P/E: 2.59
  3. Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) - P/E: 9.67
  4. CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) - P/E: 6.4
  5. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) - P/E: 4.3

Shell Midstream Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.32 in Q2 to 0.3 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 16.56%, which has decreased by 3.48% from last quarter's yield of 20.04%.

Diamond S Shipping's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.24, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.14. Diamond S Shipping does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Delek Logistics Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.18 in Q2 to 1.26 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.53%, which has decreased by 4.15% from last quarter's yield of 13.68%.

Most recently, CrossAmerica Partners reported earnings per share at 0.56, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.14. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.99%, which has decreased by 1.78% from 13.77% last quarter.

This quarter, Scorpio Tankers experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 2.4 in Q2 and is now -0.37. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.47%, which has increased by 1.42% from 3.05% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

