SMIC Reports Robust Q4 Earnings Despite Lower Wafer Shipment, Issues Optimistic Guidance
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTC: SMICY) reported year-over-year revenue growth of 16.9% to $981.1 million in the fourth quarter of FY20.
- Higher demand for smartphones, consumer electronics, smart home drove the revenue growth. Mainland China and Hing Kong led geographical revenue, followed by North America and Eurasia.
- The capacity utilization stood at 95.5% versus 98.8% in the year-ago period.
- Gross profit declined by 11.4% to $176.8 million with a margin contraction by 618 basis points at 18% due to lower shipment of wafer and change in the product mix.
- Profit from operations declined 14.4% to $17.2 million, supported by a decrease in operating expenses by 11% from lower shipment.
- As a result, the profit rose 202.1% to $228.6 million.
- The EPS rose 50% to $0.03.
- Cash flow from operations declined 25.8% to $533.7 million.
- The company expects sequential revenue growth between 7-9% in the first quarter of FY21. The gross margin expectation stands between 17-19%.
