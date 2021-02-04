Market Overview

Lightspeed POS Clocks High Q3 Transaction Volume Growth, Shares Spike
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 10:36am   Comments
  • Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPDreported third-quarter revenue growth of 79% year-over-year to $57.6 million, thanks to the growing adoption of its cloud-based platform for omnichannel strategies by small and medium-sized businesses. Revenue growth excluding the ShopKeep and Upserve acquisitions stood at 53%.
  • Recurring software and payments revenue rose 85% to $52.5 million. The growth rate excluding the acquisitions stood at 47%.
  • The customer base grew by 74% to 115,000 locations, and the gross transaction volume through the cloud-based SaaS platform rose 48% to $9.1 billion. Excluding the acquisitions, it grew 29%.
  • The gross profit rose 54% to $57.6 million while the margin contracted by 911 basis points. The operating loss grew 171% to $44.6 million as the operational expenses doubled on a year-on-year basis. The EBITDA margin improved from -16.3% to -11.4%.
  • The net loss per share stood at $0.06 compared to $0.07 in the year-ago period.
  • Lightspeed had $232.6 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2020.
  • Operating cash flow loss rose from $10.7 million to $54.1 million for the quarter.
  • Jim Texier departed as the Chief Product Officer as a part of a restructuring process. Manon Brouillette joined the board of directors.
  • The revenue outlook for the fourth quarter of FY21 lies between $68 million and $70 million, with an expected EBITDA loss of $12 million and $14 million.
  • Price action: LSPD shares are trading higher by 5.80% at $79.12 on last check Thursday.

Posted-In: cloud computingEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

