Becton, Dickinson: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 71.70% over the past year to $4.55, which beat the estimate of $3.11.

Revenue of $5,315,000,000 higher by 25.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,880,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $12.75 and $12.85.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $19,171,000,000 and $19,513,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/isdudxg2

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $286.72

Company's 52-week low was at $197.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.22%

Company Description

Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional (largely the former Bard business) accounts for 23% of revenue. International revenue accounts for 44% of the company's business.