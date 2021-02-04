Hershey: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.41% year over year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.43.

Revenue of $2,185,000,000 higher by 5.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,110,000,000.

Outlook

Hershey said it sees FY21 net sales growth of 2%-4% year over year and EPS growth of 6%-8%.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1372881&tp_key=4fb50d362f

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $161.83

Company's 52-week low was at $109.88

Price action over last quarter: down 2.10%

Company Profile

Hershey is a leading confectionery manufacturer in the U.S. (nearly a $25 billion market), controlling around 45% of the domestic chocolate space (per IRI). Beyond its namesake label, the firm's mix has expanded over the last 85 years and now consists of more than 80 brands, including Reese's, Kit Kat, Kisses, and Ice Breakers. Hershey's products are sold in about 85 countries, with just 10% of total sales coming from markets outside the U.S., including Brazil, China, India, and Mexico. The firm has sought inorganic opportunities to extend its reach beyond its core confection business, adding Amplify Snack Brands and its Skinny Pop ready-to-eat popcorn to its mix and Pirate Brands (including the Pirate's Booty, Smart Puffs, and Original Tings brands) over the past few years.