Recap: Clorox Q2 Earnings

Shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 39.04% year over year to $2.03, which beat the estimate of $1.77.

Revenue of $1,842,000,000 rose by 27.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,750,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.05 and $8.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $7,393,000,000 and $7,595,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 01:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/clx/mediaframe/42811/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $239.87

Company's 52-week low was at $154.88

Price action over last quarter: down 3.59%

Company Profile

With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox now sells a variety of consumer staples products, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, SOS, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Just shy of 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf.