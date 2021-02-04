Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Quest Diagnostics Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:26am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) moved higher by 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 168.26% over the past year to $4.48, which beat the estimate of $4.24.

Revenue of $3,002,000,000 higher by 55.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,930,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Quest Diagnostics sees H1'21 adjusted EPS of $5.90-$6.90 and sales of $4.85 billion-$5.15 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.questdiagnostics.com%2F&eventid=2948397&sessionid=1&key=FFF29614E6FEB2B93AE08D2D7E7A9215&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $134.71

52-week low: $73.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.18%

Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of nearly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

 

Related Articles (DGX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis COVID-19 Drug Readout, Merck And Roche Earnings, 3 IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Merck, Pfizer In Earnings Mix, Plus Adamas, Mallinckrodt FDA Decisions, IPOs And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Quest Diagnostics, HanesBrands And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com