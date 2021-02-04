Recap: Quest Diagnostics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) moved higher by 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 168.26% over the past year to $4.48, which beat the estimate of $4.24.

Revenue of $3,002,000,000 higher by 55.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,930,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Quest Diagnostics sees H1'21 adjusted EPS of $5.90-$6.90 and sales of $4.85 billion-$5.15 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.questdiagnostics.com%2F&eventid=2948397&sessionid=1&key=FFF29614E6FEB2B93AE08D2D7E7A9215®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $134.71

52-week low: $73.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.18%

Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of nearly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.