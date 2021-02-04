Lear: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.64% year over year to $3.66, which beat the estimate of $3.47.

Revenue of $5,243,000,000 up by 8.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $19,800,000,000 and $20,800,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lea/mediaframe/42872/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $170.68

52-week low: $63.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.33%

Company Description

Lear designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. Seating components include frames and mechanisms, covers (leather and woven fabric), foam, and headrests. Automotive electrical distribution systems and major electrical and electronic components include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, junction boxes, electronic control modules, wireless control devices, interior and exterior LED lighting systems, and audio systems and electronics.