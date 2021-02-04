Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lear: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:27am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.64% year over year to $3.66, which beat the estimate of $3.47.

Revenue of $5,243,000,000 up by 8.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $19,800,000,000 and $20,800,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lea/mediaframe/42872/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $170.68

52-week low: $63.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.33%

Company Description

Lear designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. Seating components include frames and mechanisms, covers (leather and woven fabric), foam, and headrests. Automotive electrical distribution systems and major electrical and electronic components include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, junction boxes, electronic control modules, wireless control devices, interior and exterior LED lighting systems, and audio systems and electronics.

 

Related Articles (LEA)

What Does Lear's Debt Look Like?
How Lear's M&A Strategy Helped Turned JPMorgan Bullish
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com