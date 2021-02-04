Market Overview

Tapestry: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.55% over the past year to $1.15, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $1,685,000,000 declined by 7.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Tapestry hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/37gqoget

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $35.45

52-week low: $10.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.44%

Company Description

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are the fashion and accessory brands that comprise Tapestry. The firm's products are sold through about 1,500 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (62% of fiscal 2020 sales), Europe, Asia (32% of fiscal 2020 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (71% of fiscal 2020 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (23% of fiscal 2020 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 68% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2020. Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry's smallest brand, generates nearly all (98%) of its revenue from women's footwear.

 

Tapestry's Debt Insights
