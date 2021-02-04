Recap: Advanced Drainage Systems Q3 Earnings

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 121.43% over the past year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $486,145,000 higher by 23.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $407,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Advanced Drainage Systems sees FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $550 million-$565 million and sales of $1.915 billion-$1.95 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $97.04

Company's 52-week low was at $22.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.28%

Company Overview

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products in North and South America, and Europe. The Group operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment manufactures and markets products throughout the United States and International segment manufactures and markets products in Mexico, Central America and South America. Its product line includes corrugated high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe, polypropylene (PP) pipe and related water management products. Its revenue is generated from sale of the pipes which are used widely in non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure areas.