Janus Henderson: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Shares of Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 60.00% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $657,200,000 rose by 9.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $611,670,000.

Guidance

Janus Henderson Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Janus Henderson Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.janushenderson.com%2F&eventid=2955960&sessionid=1&key=F192DAB698074694C79297C4F0BA408E&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $35.23

Company's 52-week low was at $11.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.46%

Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (48% of managed assets), self-directed (20%) and institutional (32%) clients under the Janus Henderson, Perkins and Intech banners. At the end of 2020, fundamental equities (54%), quantitative equities (12%), fixed-income (19%), multi-asset (12%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's estimated USD 387 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources 55% of its managed assets from clients in North America, with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (30%) and the Asia-Pacific region (15%) accounting for the remainder. Headquartered in London, JHG is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange.

 

