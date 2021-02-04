Maximus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.19% year over year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $945,554,000 higher by 15.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $845,620,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.55 and $3.75.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,400,000,000 and $3,525,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=2947576&sessionid=1&key=10388EA6B62B797F9B659C016ECAB1C6®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $80.50

Company's 52-week low was at $46.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.87%

Company Overview

Maximus Inc is an operator of government health and human services programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. The company offers business solutions to improve the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of government-sponsored benefit programs, such as Medicaid, Medicare, Health Insurance BC, and child support programmes. Most of its revenue is derived from long-term contractual arrangements with governments around the world. The largest segment by revenue, health services, provides customer center operations and support services, health insurance enrollment services, and health plan oversight services.