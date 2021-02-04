Recap: Sogou Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 160.00% year over year to ($0.06), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $189,530,000 declined by 37.04% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $315,960,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $8.94

52-week low: $2.95

Price action over last quarter: down 4.16%

Company Profile

Sogou Inc is an internet company in China which owns search engine called Sogou Search. It is engaged in developing Sogou Input Method, which is a Chinese language input software by both mobile and PC MAUs. Sogou Input Method is a cloud-based Chinese language input software which captures Chinese expressions and phrases on the Internet, which enables Sogou Input Method to build a comprehensive and up-to-date vocabulary library. The company focuses on delivering internet content to users through services such as search access to the vast content from Tencent's Weixin Official Accounts. It operates its business in China and earns the majority of its revenue from China itself.