SunCoke Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 350.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $310,100,000 decreased by 21.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $240,150,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.suncoke.com%2F&eventid=2947439&sessionid=1&key=E0F12B2D377D5E58D80F6F5F4787413B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.64

52-week low: $2.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 54.04%

Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.