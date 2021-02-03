Recap: Ashland Global Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 623.08% over the past year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $552,000,000 higher by 3.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $539,620,000.

Guidance

Ashland Global Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ashland Global Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $89.24

52-week low: $38.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.75%

Company Description

Ashland Global Holdings Inc manufactures and sells a variety of specialty chemicals. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The Specialty Ingredients segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and biofunctionals. Segment customers include pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of personal care products, food and beverages, paint, coatings, and construction materials. The Valvoline segment sells automotive lubricants and chemicals and operates a chain of repair shops and quick lube oil change stores under the Valvoline brand. The Performance Materials segment sells plastic resins to automotive suppliers and electronics producers. The majority of revenue comes from North America.