Rayonier: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 33.33% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $205,500,000 up by 14.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $194,410,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.32 and $0.41.

Rayonier hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $33.17

52-week low: $15.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.39%

Company Profile

Rayonier owns and manages timberland. Among the largest private landowners in the United States, the firm owns 2.2 million acres. It also owns land in New Zealand. Rayonier is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities.