Recap: Inovalon Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $189,745,000 up by 9.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $187,440,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.73 and $0.75.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $741,000,000 and $768,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dcy93xgh

Technicals

52-week high: $27.93

Company's 52-week low was at $13.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.75%

Company Description

Inovalon Holdings Inc provides cloud-based analytics and platforms for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical firms. Its platform can be used to identify gaps in care, quality, data integrity, and financial performance. The primary capabilities of Inovalon's big data platform are data integration, advanced analytics, intervention platforms, and business processing. It maintains a registry of data compiled from several sources, including electronic health records, claims, and pharmacies. Analytics run on this data can determine the presence of a disease, gaps in clinical outcomes, or medical compliance.