Trinseo: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) were higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 425.71% year over year to $1.84, which beat the estimate of $1.66.

Revenue of $860,200,000 decreased by 3.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $869.

Looking Ahead

Trinseo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Trinseo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $57.40

52-week low: $14.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.40%

Company Description

Trinseo SA manufactures synthetic rubber, latex, and plastics products in six segments. latex binders produces binding latex for artificial turf and carpet. The firm manufactures synthetic rubber, used in tires and footwear, in its synthetic rubber segment. Performance plastics creates plastic blends for automotive end markets and consumer products. The polystyrene segment makes polystyrene, which clients use to construct appliances and disposable packaging. The company creates styrene monomer, used to create plastic, in its feedstocks segment. Trinseo and Chevron Phillips co-own the Americas styrenics segment, in which they manufacture polystyrene and styrene monomer for North America. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.