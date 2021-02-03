Recap: ePlus Q3 Earnings

Shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.15% over the past year to $1.79, which beat the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $427,604,000 decreased by 0.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $391,370,000.

Looking Ahead

ePlus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $94.99

Company's 52-week low was at $42.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.13%

Company Profile

ePlus Inc is a holding company. ePlus through its subsidiaries provides information technology solutions. The company's technology solutions enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It also provides consulting, professional and managed services and complete lifecycle management services including flexible financing solutions. ePlus focuses on middle market and large enterprises in North America and the United Kingdom.