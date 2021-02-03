e.l.f. Beauty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 8.33% over the past year to $0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $88,562,000 higher by 9.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $86,790,000.

Outlook

e.l.f. Beauty hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

e.l.f. Beauty hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/elf/mediaframe/43193/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.19

Company's 52-week low was at $7.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.45%

Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f brand. It carries out the sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.