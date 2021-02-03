Recap: Netgear Q4 Earnings

Shares of Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 191.18% year over year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $367,073,000 up by 45.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $346,280,000.

Guidance

Netgear hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $300,000,000 and $315,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.netgear.com%2F&eventid=2947691&sessionid=1&key=B11157FD74A1063F178749C8D0BDCDAD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $46.38

52-week low: $15.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.12%

Company Profile

Netgear Inc is a provider of networking solutions. The reportable segments of the company are connected home, and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use 4G/5G mobile, Wi-Fi internet networking solutions and smart devices such as Orbi Voice smart speakers and Meural digital canvas; and SMB focused on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, storage, wireless LAN and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price.