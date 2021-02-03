Digi International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 113.33% year over year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $73,146,000 up by 17.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $70,160,000.

Outlook

Digi International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Digi International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zwk7ijdc

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $20.39

Company's 52-week low was at $6.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.16%

Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a Minnesota corporation. The company provides business and mission-critical and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. It has two segments: IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment consists primarily of distinct communications products and communication product development services. IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other environmental condition monitoring services as well as employee task management services.