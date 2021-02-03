Earnings Outlook For Twist Bioscience

On Thursday, February 04, Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Twist Bioscience's loss per share to be near $0.74 on sales of $25.38 million. In the same quarter last year, Twist Bioscience announced EPS of $1.0 on revenue of $17.16 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 26.0% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 47.87% from the same quarter last year. Twist Bioscience's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.70 -0.73 -0.75 -0.83 EPS Actual -0.54 -0.67 -0.85 -1 Revenue Estimate 22.67 M 14.17 M 18.27 M 16.07 M Revenue Actual 32.43 M 21.21 M 19.30 M 17.16 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience were trading at $197.56 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 540.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Twist Bioscience is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.