Preview: Zendesk's Earnings

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Zendesk EPS is expected to be around $0.14, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $277.93 million. In the same quarter last year, Zendesk reported EPS of $0.1 on revenue of $277.93 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 40.0%. Sales would be unchanged from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.09 0.06 0.1 EPS Actual 0.17 0.14 0.10 0.1 Revenue Estimate 253.74 M 240.55 M 237.31 M 227.57 M Revenue Actual 261.93 M 246.66 M 237.47 M 229.87 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Zendesk were trading at $153.14 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 73.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Zendesk is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.