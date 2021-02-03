Mettler-Toledo Intl's Earnings: A Preview

Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Mettler-Toledo Intl will report earnings of $8.72 per share on revenue of $904.20 million. Mettler-Toledo Intl earnings in the same period a year ago was $7.78 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $843.97 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.08% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 7.14% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 5.95 4.20 3.9 7.68 EPS Actual 7.02 5.29 4 7.78 Revenue Estimate 747.38 M 643.58 M 648.82 M 836.63 M Revenue Actual 807.36 M 690.67 M 649.16 M 843.97 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo Intl were trading at $1217.58 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Mettler-Toledo Intl is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.