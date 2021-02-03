Earnings Preview for CURO Group Holdings

CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see CURO Group Holdings reporting earnings of $0.12 per share on sales of $204.26 million. CURO Group Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.8. Sales were $302.29 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 85.0%. Revenue would be down 32.43% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.39 0.81 0.78 EPS Actual 0.27 0.53 0.77 0.80 Revenue Estimate 189.29 M 209.39 M 282.59 M 304.33 M Revenue Actual 182.00 M 182.51 M 280.81 M 302.29 M

Stock Performance

Shares of CURO Group Holdings were trading at $17.11 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CURO Group Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:15:00 ET and can be accessed here.