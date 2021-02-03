Preview: YRC Worldwide's Earnings

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for YRC Worldwide's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see YRC Worldwide reporting a loss of $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion. In the same quarter last year, YRC Worldwide reported a loss per share of $0.46 on revenue of $1.16 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 47.83%. Revenue would be unchanged on a year-over-year basis. YRC Worldwide's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.28 -1.38 -0.57 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.04 -1.09 0.12 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 1.18 B 1.01 B 1.14 B 1.14 B Revenue Actual 1.18 B 1.01 B 1.15 B 1.16 B

Stock Performance

Shares of YRC Worldwide were trading at $5.3 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 127.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. YRC Worldwide is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.