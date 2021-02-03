Earnings Preview for Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Carlisle Companies EPS is expected to be around $1.16, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.07 billion. In the same quarter last year, Carlisle Companies announced EPS of $1.81 on revenue of $1.14 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 35.91% decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 6.47% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.68 1.25 1.01 1.62 EPS Actual 1.87 1.36 1.09 1.81 Revenue Estimate 1.12 B 994.15 M 1.04 B 1.13 B Revenue Actual 1.13 B 1.02 B 1.03 B 1.14 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies were trading at $150.04 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Carlisle Companies is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.