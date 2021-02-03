AGCO's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, February 04, AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict AGCO will report earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion. AGCO earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.94 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $2.51 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 18.09% increase for the company. Sales would be up 0.24% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.08 0.42 1.55 EPS Actual 2.09 1.11 0.86 0.94 Revenue Estimate 2.14 B 1.80 B 1.86 B 2.67 B Revenue Actual 2.50 B 2.01 B 1.93 B 2.51 B

Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO were trading at $117.27 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AGCO is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.