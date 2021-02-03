A Preview Of BrightView Holdings's Earnings

BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

BrightView Holdings earnings will be near $0.08 per share on sales of $539.11 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, BrightView Holdings reported earnings per share of $0.1 on revenue of $570.70 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 20.0%. Sales would be down 5.54% from the year-ago period. BrightView Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.33 0.13 0.09 EPS Actual 0.37 0.42 0.02 0.10 Revenue Estimate 596.72 M 620.94 M 605.72 M 550.33 M Revenue Actual 608.10 M 608.10 M 559.10 M 570.70 M

Stock Performance

Shares of BrightView Holdings were trading at $15.08 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BrightView Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.