Earnings Outlook for Activision Blizzard

On Thursday, February 04, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard earnings of $1.17 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.83 billion, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Activision Blizzard reported EPS of $1.23 on revenue of $2.71 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.88% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.51% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.68 0.38 1.19 EPS Actual 0.71 0.97 0.58 1.23 Revenue Estimate 1.69 B 1.70 B 1.32 B 2.68 B Revenue Actual 1.77 B 2.08 B 1.52 B 2.71 B

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 55.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Activision Blizzard is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.