5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 9:41am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 4.77
  2. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 3.63
  3. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 2.69
  4. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.05
  5. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 5.81

This quarter, Kenon Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.02 in Q2 and is now 1.09. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Recycling Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.43 in Q2 to -0.25 now. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, NRG Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.27 in Q2 and is now 1.1. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.2%, which has decreased by 0.42% from 3.62% last quarter.

Pampa Energia saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q2 to 0.05 now. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cia Paranaense De Energia saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.09 in Q2 to 0.46 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.62%, which has increased by 2.36% from 6.26% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

