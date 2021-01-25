HomeStreet: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.92% year over year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $100,025,000 up by 48.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $89,300,000.

Looking Ahead

HomeStreet hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

HomeStreet hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $38.41

Company's 52-week low was at $18.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.49%

Company Description

HomeStreet Inc is a commercial bank. It provides commercial and consumer loans including mortgage loans, deposit products, private banking, and cash management services. The company loan products include commercial business loans and agriculture loans, consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects.