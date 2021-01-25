Recap: Spirit of Texas Bancshare Q4 Earnings

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 157.14% over the past year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $38,652,000 higher by 41.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,450,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Spirit of Texas Bancshare hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $22.43

Company's 52-week low was at $8.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.14%

Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers business checking accounts, lending, treasury management, mortgages, personal financial security, and mobile and online banking services. Its only reportable segment being the business, community banking, provides a broad range of retail and commercial banking services.