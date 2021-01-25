Recap: Servisfirst Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Shares of Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 23.68% over the past year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $100,318,000 rose by 21.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $95,470,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 25, 2021

Time: 05:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sfbs/mediaframe/43092/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $45.83

Company's 52-week low was at $21.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.87%

Company Description

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It originates commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, delivers treasury and cash management services, and provides banking services to other financial institutions. The company offers a range of products and services which include telephone banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, mobile banking, boxes and automatic account transfers. It operates approximately 18 banking offices located in various regions of the United States.