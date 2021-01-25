Atlantic Union Bankshares's Earnings Outlook

On Tuesday, January 26, Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Atlantic Union Bankshares earnings will be near $0.67 per share on sales of $170.25 million, according to analysts. Atlantic Union Bankshares earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.71 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $164.32 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 5.63%. Revenue would be up 3.61% on a year-over-year basis. Atlantic Union Bankshares's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.29 0.48 0.70 EPS Actual 0.74 0.39 0.09 0.71 Revenue Estimate 168.27 M 157.79 M 160.64 M 166.04 M Revenue Actual 171.79 M 173.24 M 163.91 M 164.32 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares were trading at $36.85 as of January 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Atlantic Union Bankshares is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.