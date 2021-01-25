Agilysys's Earnings Outlook

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Agilysys management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $36.09 million. Agilysys reported a per-share profit of $0.05 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $41.99 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 320.0%. Revenue would be down 14.04% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.02 -0.05 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.29 0.08 0.29 0.05 Revenue Estimate 34.28 M 25.82 M 39.83 M 40.61 M Revenue Actual 34.36 M 29.81 M 34.40 M 41.99 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys were trading at $44.88 as of January 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Agilysys is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.