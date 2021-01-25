Verizon Communications's Earnings Outlook

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 26. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Verizon Communications analysts model for earnings of $1.17 per share on sales of $34.43 billion. Verizon Communications reported a per-share profit of $1.13 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $34.77 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.54% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 0.99% from the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.15 1.23 1.14 EPS Actual 1.25 1.18 1.26 1.13 Revenue Estimate 31.59 B 29.93 B 32.44 B 34.64 B Revenue Actual 31.54 B 30.40 B 31.61 B 34.77 B

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Verizon Communications have declined 5.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Verizon Communications is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.