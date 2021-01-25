5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) - P/E: 5.45 Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) - P/E: 8.18 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) - P/E: 6.5 CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) - P/E: 6.51 Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) - P/E: 6.91

This quarter, Piedmont Office Realty experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.49 in Q2 and is now 0.48. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.92%, which has increased by 1.68% from 5.24% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Comstock Holding Co reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.14. Comstock Holding Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.34 in Q2 to 0.35 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.48%, which has decreased by 0.58% from 7.06% last quarter.

Most recently, CoreCivic reported earnings per share at 0.52, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.56. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.5%, which has decreased by 1.16% from last quarter's yield of 11.66%.

Ellington Residential has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.39, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.26. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.11%, which has decreased by 0.7% from last quarter's yield of 9.81%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.