City Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1.45% over the past year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $1.08.

Revenue of $55,902,000 declined by 3.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $54,520,000.

Looking Ahead

City Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

City Holding hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $81.30

52-week low: $53.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.96%

Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company. It provides banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, southeastern Ohio and Kentucky. It offers various products and services such as overdraft facility, saving accounts, credit card and debit card, loans for various purposes, investment advisory, securities brokerage, insurance, technology products, and others. These products and services are provided to commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management and trust services.

 

