Bank of Hawaii: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.90% over the past year to $1.06, which missed the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $164,757,000 declined by 3.98% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $166,060,000.

Guidance

Bank of Hawaii hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bank of Hawaii hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 25, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ukntid8g

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $93.24

Company's 52-week low was at $46.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.50%

Company Description

Bank of Hawaii Corp is one of the top two banks in Hawaii, with $14 billion in assets and over 30% of the state's deposits. It has about 65 branches in its home state and nine in the west Pacific. The bank's loan portfolio is predominantly held in residential mortgages (38%), along with commercial mortgages (20%), commercial and industrial loans (15%), and home equity loans (13%).