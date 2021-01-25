Bank of Hawaii: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 26.90% over the past year to $1.06, which missed the estimate of $1.11.
Revenue of $164,757,000 declined by 3.98% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $166,060,000.
Guidance
Bank of Hawaii hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Bank of Hawaii hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jan 25, 2021
Time: 01:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ukntid8g
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $93.24
Company's 52-week low was at $46.70
Price action over last quarter: Up 41.50%
Company Description
Bank of Hawaii Corp is one of the top two banks in Hawaii, with $14 billion in assets and over 30% of the state's deposits. It has about 65 branches in its home state and nine in the west Pacific. The bank's loan portfolio is predominantly held in residential mortgages (38%), along with commercial mortgages (20%), commercial and industrial loans (15%), and home equity loans (13%).
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News