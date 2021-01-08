Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 5.67 Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 7.18 Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) - P/E: 7.03 Kroger (NYSE:KR) - P/E: 8.49 Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) - P/E: 9.26

This quarter, Mannatech experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.47 in Q2 and is now 0.76. Mannatech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Perdoceo Education has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.35, which has decreased by 14.63% compared to Q2, which was 0.41. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Adtalem Glb Education experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.58 in Q4 and is now 0.78. Adtalem Glb Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kroger's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.71, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.73. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.25%, which has increased by 0.06% from 2.19% last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.52, which has decreased by 11.86% compared to Q2, which was 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.