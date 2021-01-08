A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) - P/E: 5.44 Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) - P/E: 2.34 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 7.51 Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) - P/E: 9.21 Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) - P/E: 7.91

FutureFuel has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.16, which has decreased by 54.29% compared to Q2, which was 0.35. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.91%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 1.91%.

Most recently, Tronox Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.03. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.62%, which has decreased by 0.61% from last quarter's yield of 3.23%.

Koppers Hldgs has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.64, which has increased by 29.13% compared to Q2, which was 1.27. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Kinross Gold experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.15 in Q2 and is now 0.25. Kinross Gold does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.04 in Q2 to 0.64 now. Turquoise Hill Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.